January 30, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated a day ago

Och-Ziff Capital names Robert Shafir as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management on Tuesday named Robert Shafir as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Dan Och after a battle over who will run the hedge fund firm.

The news follows the departure of another director, William Barr, from OZM’s seven-member board over what the company said on Monday was “a disagreement over CEO succession”.

Och, the company's largest shareholder, will continue to serve as chairman of the board through March 31, after which he expects to remain involved with the hedge fund. reut.rs/2nqI3wo

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru

