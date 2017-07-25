FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Ofgem picks preferred bidder to own, operate wind farm link
India still in bubble territory
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
India this week
July 25, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 12 days ago

UK's Ofgem picks preferred bidder to own, operate wind farm link

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem on Tuesday picked Diamond Transmission Partners (DTP) as preferred bidder to own and operate the 180.6 million pound ($235 million) transmission link to the Burbo Bank Extension wind farm offshore Liverpool.

Ofgem chose DTP, a consortium of Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation and HICL Infrastructure Company Limited , following a competitive tender process, it said in a statement.

The 258 meagawatt Burbo Bank Extension wind farm consists of 32 turbines. A consortium of DONG Energy, Kirkbi and PKA currently owns the transmission assets for the project. ($1 = 0.7672 pounds) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)

