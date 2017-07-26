Ohio executes man after delays over lethal injection drugs

(Reuters) - Ohio put to death on Wednesday a 43-year-old man convicted of raping and killing a 3-year-old child in what was the state's first execution in more than three years after a lengthy legal dispute over the choice of lethal injection drugs.

Ronald Phillips was pronounced dead the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio, at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT), the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said in a statement.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied appeals from Phillips on Tuesday. Phillips' attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday following the execution.