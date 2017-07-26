FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio executes man after delays over lethal injection drugs
July 26, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 14 days ago

Ohio executes man after delays over lethal injection drugs

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction photo shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, incarcerated at Chillicothe Correctional Institution in Chillicothe, Ohio, U.S. since 1993. Courtesy Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction/Handout via REUTERS

Timothy Mclaughlin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ohio put to death on Wednesday a 43-year-old man convicted of raping and killing a 3-year-old child in what was the state's first execution in more than three years after a lengthy legal dispute over the choice of lethal injection drugs.

Ronald Phillips was pronounced dead the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio, at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT), the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said in a statement.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied appeals from Phillips on Tuesday. Phillips' attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday following the execution.

Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Ben Klayman, Toni Reinhold and Jonathan Oatis

