September 6, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Police investigating active shooter incident at Cincinnati bank

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in Cincinnati, Ohio, were investigating an active shooter incident and officer-involved shooting at a downtown bank on Thursday, authorities said, and local media said multiple people were shot.

The incident took place in lobby and loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank on Walnut Street, the Cincinnati Police Department said on Twitter. The surrounding area was closed to pedestrians and few other details were immediately available.

The Cincinnati Enquirer said multiple people were shot and that a suspect was in custody, and that officers had declared the scene secure. The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Enquirer said at least three people were injured, and that some customers were hiding inside a bathroom at the bank. Citing radio traffic, the newspaper said no officers were hurt.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by David Gregorio

