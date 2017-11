BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian public banks holding debt in telecom company Oi SA have requested that the court overseeing the bankruptcy process delay a creditors meeting scheduled for Friday amid wide disagreements between creditors and shareholders, a government source said on Wednesday.

Among the public banks with debt in Oi, which filed for bankruptcy protection 16 months ago, are Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Gram Slattery)