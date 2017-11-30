Brazil's Oi hopes to advance in talks to settle regulatory debts

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Oi SA, the Brazilian telephone carrier operating under bankruptcy court protection, hopes to advance in talks with the country’s solicitor general (AGU) on an agreement to repay the company’s regulatory debts, chief executive Eurico Teles Neto said on Thursday.

The company is proposing to pay 1.7 billion reais ($518.9 million) in cash to settle debts with regulator Anatel, and an additional 6.8 billion reais in 239 installments, the executive told reporters in a press conference. ($1 = 3.2761 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)