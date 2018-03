SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Oi SA named on Wednesday Carlos Augusto Brandão as its new Chief Financial Officer and head of investor relations, according to a securities filing.

Oi also said two of its directors, João do Passo Ribeiro and Helio Calixto da Costa, are leaving the company. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chris Reese)