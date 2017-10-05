FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Anatel delays decision on Oi request over fines
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 5, 2017 / 7:21 PM / 12 days ago

Brazil's Anatel delays decision on Oi request over fines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel delayed on Wednesday a decision on a new request by debt-laden phone carrier Oi SA to swap regulatory fines for new investments, dealing a blow to the nation’s largest bankruptcy protection case to date.

A member of the watchdog’s board asked for additional time to analyze the request, Anatel said in a statement. Oi has sought to exchange at least 11 billion reais ($3.5 billion) of fines into wireless phone network investments, as a way to facilitate exiting bankruptcy protection.

The exact value of the fines was not unveiled in the statement.

$1 = 3.1526 reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bill Trott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.