BRASILIA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The president of Brazil’s telecommunications watchdog Anatel, Juarez Quadros, said the agency will vote against OI SA’s restructuring proposal at the creditor assembly on Oct. 9.

Quadros said the watchdog will vote against the proposal for disagreeing with the inclusion of regulatory fines in the restructuring. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)