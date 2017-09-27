FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Board of Brazil's Oi delays creditor plan decision -source
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 27, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 21 days ago

Board of Brazil's Oi delays creditor plan decision -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA has delayed a decision on whether to approve a plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection, which was to include a bigger debt-for-equity swap than initially thought, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

According to the person, who declined to be named because the matter remains private, management at Oi aimed to propose a planned capital injection of 9 billion reais ($2.8 billion), raising it from 8 billion reais. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.