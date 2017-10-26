Brazil has no plan to intervene in Oi telecom group -govt lawyer

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is working to avoid having to intervene in bankrupt telecom group Oi SA, the top government lawyer said on Thursday.

Brazil’s attorney general, Grace Mendonça, said intervention of the telephone carrier was the last thing on the government’s mind. She said a list of proposals for saving the company is being drawn up by a government task force.

Brazilian telcoms regulator Anatel said it has received a message from Oi shareholders saying they would not remove current managers. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)