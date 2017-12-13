Brazilian carrier Oi reaches deal with creditor groups -filing

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Brazilian telecommunications firm Oi SA has reached a deal with two major creditor groups on a plan to recover the company from bankruptcy protection, the telecom said in a Wednesday securities filing.

Oi said the International Bondholder Committee and “ad hoc creditor group” had agreed in principle on a new restructuring plan announced late on Tuesday, including a debt-for-equity swap that would effectively let creditors take over the company. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)