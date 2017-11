SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Oi SA has appointed two board members, Hélio Costa and João Ribeiro, as directors in the debt-laden carrier.

Costa was appointed to the board last year by influential minority shareholder Nelson Tanure, through his fund Societé Mondiale. Tanure, allied with major shareholder Pharol SGPS SA , is in talks with creditors to restructure the company’s $20 billion debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese)