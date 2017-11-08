FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Oi asks regulator for a week to explain new restructuring proposal
#Bankruptcy News
November 8, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in 13 hours

Brazil's Oi asks regulator for a week to explain new restructuring proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Oi SA has asked the country’s regulator Anatel for a week to explain details of the new debt restructuring proposal approved by the company’s board, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The carrier, which filed for Latin America’s largest bankruptcy proceeding 17 months ago, has proposed to pay hefty fees to bondholders who commit to injecting new money into the company. A pivotal creditors assembly is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

