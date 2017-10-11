FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Oi delivers restructuring proposal to court
#Bankruptcy News
October 11, 2017 / 10:44 PM / 6 days ago

Brazil's Oi delivers restructuring proposal to court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA on Wednesday submitted a plan to cut its 65.4 billion-real ($21 billion) debt burden to a commercial court.

The plan was approved by the company’s board, and creditors of the largest-ever bankruptcy proceeding in Latin America will vote on it on Oct. 23.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the plan includes a proposal to inject 9 billion reais into the carrier, part of it through a debt-for-equity swap.

The reorganization began a year and a half ago and has been marked by disputes between shareholders led by Pharol SGPS SA and Societé Mondiale FIA, and bondholders represented by the Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders and the International Bondholder Committee. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy in Brasilia and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

