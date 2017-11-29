China Mobile eyes investment in Brazilian carrier Oi -regulator

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd has expressed interest in investing in Brazilian phone operator Oi SA, the head of the country’s telecommunications regulator Anatel told journalists at an event on Wednesday.

China Mobile is the second Chinese company to show interest in the debt-laden Brazilian carrier this month, after representatives of state-owned China Telecom Corp Ltd and U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP met with Brazil’s solicitor general to discuss a possible takeover.