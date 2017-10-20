FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oi bondholders request delay of Monday creditors meeting
#Bankruptcy News
October 20, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 4 days ago

Oi bondholders request delay of Monday creditors meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Several groups of bondholders in debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA have requested the delay of a creditors assembly scheduled for Monday, representatives for the International Bondholders Committee said on Friday.

The International Bondholders Committee, the Ad Hoc Group of Oi Bondholders, Banco do Brasil, state development bank BNDES and Caixa Economica Federal, which all have claims being settled in Oi’s record in-court restructuring, have requested the delay, according to the statement. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Gram Slattery)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.