Oi CEO resignation does not raise Brazil intervention risk -gov't source

BRASILIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The resignation of the chief executive of Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA caught the government by surprise, but it does not make government intervention more likely, a government source said.

The source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said that talks to bring the debt-laden carrier out of bankruptcy protection will continue under new management.

Earlier on Friday, a key shareholder in Oi told Reuters it had been notified that CEO Marco Schroeder had resigned. The Brazilian government holds billions of dollars in Oi debt through state banks and regulatory fines. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)