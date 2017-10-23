FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oi creditors meeting put off again by bankruptcy judge
#Bankruptcy News
October 23, 2017 / 10:54 PM / a day ago

Oi creditors meeting put off again by bankruptcy judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The judge overseeing phone carrier Oi SA’s bankruptcy protection case has agreed again to postpone the creditors assembly that was originally scheduled for Monday until Friday Nov. 10, the company said in a securities filing.

The judge had already postponed the meeting until Nov. 6.

The debt-laden company sustained a new setback on Monday when Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel rejected its request to swap billions of reais in regulatory fines for new investments.

Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Peter Cooney

