FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oi shareholder tries to delay creditor vote on new restructuring plan
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
December 14, 2017 / 4:10 PM / a day ago

Oi shareholder tries to delay creditor vote on new restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A key shareholder in Brazilian telecommunications firm Oi SA on Thursday asked a bankruptcy judge to delay a Dec. 19 creditor assembly, citing concerns about a new restructuring plan that could hand control of the company to bondholders.

Societe Mondiale, the investment vehicle for Nelson Tanure, said in a statement that the new plan, presented late on Tuesday, did not get proper approvals or include important documentation related to a proposed capital increase. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.