OPEC, non-OPEC July meet to take no decisions: Algeria energy minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A joint meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC nations in Russia later this month will only discuss the oil market but will take no decisions, Algerian Energy Minister Mustapha Guitouni said on Wednesday.
"The (global oil output cut) decision had already been taken until March 2018," he said during an international energy forum. "Algeria's current crude production is 1.7 million barrels per day. This is our quota and it is respected."
Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova