FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gas exports from Total's UK Elgin Franklin platform halted until Jan. 2
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Global Economy
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 13, 2017 / 8:43 AM / a day ago

Gas exports from Total's UK Elgin Franklin platform halted until Jan. 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gas exports from Total E&P’s Elgin-Franklin gas platform in Britain’s North Sea have been halted until Jan. 2 due to the shutdown of the Forties oil pipeline, Total said in a market notice on Wednesday.

It said the unplanned outage at the site, which has a capacity of 10 million cubic metres/day of gas, started on Dec. 12.

Forties pipeline operator INEOS said on Tuesday it expected the Forties outage to last at least two weeks following the discovery of a crack.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.