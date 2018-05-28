FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Oil India fourth-quarter profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - State-owned Oil India Ltd posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Monday due to higher crude realisations.

Profit rose to 8.67 billion rupees ($128.58 million) in the three months ended March 31, the oil and gas explorer said. The company had posted a profit of 193.1 million rupees a year earlier, hurt by a one-off item.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 8.27 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose 19 percent to 29.98 billion rupees.

($1 = 67.4300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
