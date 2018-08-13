FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 12:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Oil India's quarterly profit jumps 56 percent, but misses estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil India Ltd reported a 56 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by higher revenue from the crude oil segment, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Profit rose to 7.03 billion rupees ($100.41 million) in the three months ended June 30, from 4.50 billion rupees a year earlier, the oil and gas explorer said.

Analysts on an average had expected a profit of 8.51 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Revenue from operations rose about 45 percent to 33.90 billion rupees, while revenue from the crude oil segment gained about 53 percent.

($1 = 70.0150 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sharnya G and Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu


