Oil India's quarterly profit jumps 56 percent, but misses estimate

(Reuters) - Oil India Ltd reported a 56 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by higher revenue from the crude oil segment, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Profit rose to 7.03 billion rupees ($100.41 million) in the three months ended June 30, from 4.50 billion rupees a year earlier, the oil and gas explorer said.

Analysts on an average had expected a profit of 8.51 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Revenue from operations rose about 45 percent to 33.90 billion rupees, while revenue from the crude oil segment gained about 53 percent.

($1 = 70.0150 Indian rupees)