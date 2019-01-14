South Korea imports no Iranian crude for December: customs

FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

South Korea did not import crude oil from Iran in December, compared with 1.1 million tonnes imported a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Tuesday.

The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 12.4 million tonnes of crude last month against 13.2 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.

Final data for South Korea’s crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea’s oil imports.