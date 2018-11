Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania U.S., October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

OSLO (Reuters) - Oil markets are entering an unprecedented period of uncertainty due to geopolitcal instability, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

“We are entering an unprecedented period of uncertainty in oil markets,” Fatih Birol told a conference organised by Norway’s Equinor. “That is why it is extremely important to have Norway as a reliable oil and gas supplier.”