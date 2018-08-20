Shell recovers most oil from Nigerian spills, pipeline still shut

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary has recovered more than 95 percent of the oil from two spills that took place this year, although the pipeline that carries crude to the coast for export remains closed, the company said on Monday.

A Nigerian schoolboy walks past the logo of Dutch oil giant Shell near Warri in the volatile Niger-Delta region January 17,2006. REUTERS/George Esiri/Files

The Trans Ramos pipeline, which carries some Forcados crude oil to the export terminal of the same name, closed in late April following two leaks, one in Abhoro in Bayelsa State and one in Odimodi, in Delta State.

A spokesman for Shell said there had been no change in the operating status of the pipeline.

“As soon as clean-up and site assessment are completed, we are committed to starting the immediate remediation of the impacted areas in Aghoro and Odimodi,” Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd said in a statement.

The Forcados grade, along with Bonny Light and Qua Iboe, is one of Nigeria’s three largest crude streams.