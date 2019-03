The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

BAKU (Reuters) - A panel of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers has recommended that the oil-producer allies cancel their planned policy meeting in April, an OPEC source said on Monday.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, gathering in Baku, includes Saudi Arabia and Russia and monitors the oil market and conformity levels with supply cuts.