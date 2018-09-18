OPEC's Barkindo says he hopes to agree long-term OPEC+ cooperation by December

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that OPEC and non-OPEC countries aim to agree a framework for long-term cooperation by December, when the oil producers plan to meet in Vienna.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/Files

“Our determination is to institutionalise this cooperation and to get the permanent framework hopefully by December,” Barkindo told a news conference in Fujairah, in the UAE.

He also said that at a meeting in Algeria on Sept. 23, oil producers will discuss the best mechanism to adopt to ensure they reach 100 percent compliance with crude supply targets.