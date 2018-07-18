OPEC, non-OPEC ministerial committee, joined by Iran, hold conference call - sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - A joint OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial monitoring committee, chaired by Saudi Arabia and joined by Iran, held a conference call on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Iran was represented by its OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili and a statement is expected to be issued later today, the sources said.

Iran is not a member of the committee, known as the JMMC, which groups Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria, Venezuela and Oman.