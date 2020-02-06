OPEC+ panel recommends deeper oil cut, awaits nod from Russia - sources

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) - An OPEC+ technical panel has recommended a provisional cut in oil output of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in response to the coronavirus’ impact on energy demand as it awaits Russia’s final position on the proposal, two sources said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

The Joint Technical Committee (JTC) is not a decision-making body but does advise the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+.

OPEC+ ministers have not decided on further action, but the recommendation on Thursday by all the members of the JTC, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, would signal progress towards a decision.

“The recommendation is for a cut of 600,000 bpd. Russia has asked for more time for consultations,” one of the sources said.

The OPEC+ ministers have yet to decide on whether to bring forward their upcoming policy meeting to February from March 5-6, the sources said.

The JTC panel extended its meeting into a third day on Thursday after Russia voiced its opposition to a deeper supply cut and was instead suggesting an extension of current cuts.

In past years, Russia has regularly signalled opposition to OPEC before ultimately agreeing on policy during formal meetings.

Oil prices have fallen by more than $11 a barrel this year to $55, alarming producers.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de-factor leader, and other OPEC members are worried that the continued spread of the virus could hit oil demand and prices further, the sources said.

Steps which OPEC+ is weighing include further output cuts, extending cuts due to expire in March, and moving forward its planned policy meeting.

OPEC sources said the meeting was unlikely to be brought forward unless there was general agreement on the need to reduce output further.

OPEC+ is currently cutting output by 1.7 million bpd.

While OPEC countries such as Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, have voiced support for any agreement that would stabilise the market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he could not say for sure whether it was time to tighten output further.

The economic slowdown resulting from the virus outbreak is expected to reduce 2020 global demand growth by 300,000-500,000 bpd, or roughly 0.5%, BP Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said on Tuesday.

Oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday amid investor optimism over unconfirmed media reports of possible advances in combating the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Brent futures were up 43 cents to $55.71 a barrel by 0942 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 69 cents to $51.44.