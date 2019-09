FILE PHOTO: Damaged tanks are seen at the oil port of Ras Lanuf, Libya, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori/File Photo

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are discussing improving compliance with oil output cuts, which would deliver an effective reduction in output of around 400,000 barrels per day, an OPEC+ source told Reuters.