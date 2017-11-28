FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE oil minister: Vienna producers' meeting won't be easy
#Money News
November 28, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 2 days ago

UAE oil minister: Vienna producers' meeting won't be easy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A meeting of global oil producers in Vienna this week to discuss extending a system of output cuts will not be easy, United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said on Tuesday.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

However, Mazroui added that he was personally optimistic that producers would reach an agreement that served the market. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet in Vienna on Thursday.

“It will not be an easy meeting and we always look at various scenarios, but I am personally optimistic,” Mazroui told reporters at an industry event in Dubai.

He said several options for extending the output cuts would be discussed, including a proposal to extend them to the end of 2018. They are currently due to expire in March. He did not describe the other options.

Asked whether Russia was willing to agree on Thursday on an extension of output cuts, Mazroui said: “I cannot comment on any country before I meet with them.”

He also said the oil market was in a much better position than it was last year, which was a result of producers complying with the cuts.

“We are hoping for another year of correction and recovery. The OPEC countries are all committed to fix the issue with the five years’ overstorage,” he said, referring to excess global inventories of oil.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
