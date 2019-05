UAE's Oil Minister OPEC President Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei addresses a news conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Sunday that oil producers were capable of filling any gap in the oil market and that relaxing supply cuts was not “the right decision”.

Mazrouei said that the UAE does not want to see an increase in inventories that could lead to prices collapsing.