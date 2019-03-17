Saudi energy minister says OPEC needs 'to stay the course' on supply cut pact

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

BAKU (Reuters) - Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday the job of OPEC and its allies was not done yet adding that the group of oil producers needed to “stay the course” at least until June when the current global supply cut agreement is due to expire.

Falih who was speaking at a press briefing in Baku, said Saudi Arabia’s oil production in April will be below its output target under the OPEC-led deal. “We will continue to lead by example and do what we have to do,” he said.