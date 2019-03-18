Saudi energy minister confident in full compliance with OPEC supply cuts within weeks

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks at a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/Files

BAKU (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Monday that he was confident that OPEC and its non-OPEC partners will reach full conformity with cuts, and even exceed it, in weeks to come.

Inventory levels and oil investments are the main factors guiding the group’s action, Khalid al-Falih told reporters in Baku.

Oil industry estimates show that $11 trillion in investments will be needed over the coming two decades to meet demand growth, he said.