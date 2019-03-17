Saudi's Falih says optimistic about continued commitment to OPEC+ supply cut agreement

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

BAKU (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Sunday he was optimistic about continued commitment to the supply cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC members.

Saudi Arabia along with other oil producers such as Azerbaijan will continue to work together to manage oil market stability, Khalid al-Falih said on the sidelines of the joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting in Baku.

“We will not allow energy security to be challenged by any event, but at the same time we will not leave investors, and oil and gas companies to stay bewildered not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring in terms of stable environment where investments can flow to the sector,” he told reporters.