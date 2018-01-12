FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil at $65-70 risks encouraging more shale output: IEA
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
WORLD
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
SPORTS
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
January 12, 2018 / 12:47 PM / in a day

Oil at $65-70 risks encouraging more shale output: IEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, said on Friday that while oil prices at $65 to $70 per barrel is good for oil producers now, there is a risk that such a level would encourage more oversupply from U.S. shale drillers.

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/Files

Birol, speaking at an industry conference in Abu Dhabi, also said that there might be a further decline in production from OPEC member Venezuela in 2018 as its economic crisis hits production.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.