July 25, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 12 days ago

Kuwait says premature to talk about deeper cuts-report

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait's OPEC governor Haitham al-Ghais said it is premature to talk about additional cuts to oil output as things are going in the right direction and signs are positive, Al-Arabiya television reported.

Al-Ghais said oil demand is expected to rise by 2 million barrels per day as we enter the second half of the year.

Kuwait chairs a ministerial committee which met in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Monday.

The committee of OPEC and non-OPEC states monitors the implementation of a global oil pact to cut oil output by a combined 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from January 2017 until the end of March 2018. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Mostafa Hashem, editing by Louise Heavens)

