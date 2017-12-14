Kuwait's oil minister says premature to talk about exit strategy from supply cuts

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s oil minister said on Thursday it was too early to talk about a strategy to exit the current OPEC and non-OPEC supply cutting pact.

A man fixes a sign with OPEC's logo next to its headquarter's entrance before a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/Files

“It’s premature to talk about exit strategy. Any exit strategy in the future will surely be implemented in a smooth manner that will not disrupt the stability of the market and it will be on a gradual basis,” Bakheet al-Rashidi, Kuwait’s newly appointed oil minister, said in a statement.

“The developments of market fundamentals will continue to be closely monitored by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), in which the State of Kuwait is a leading member, to ensure that the target of re-balancing the market and restoring its stability is achieved,” he added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed last month to extend oil output cuts until the end of 2018 to help lower global inventories and support prices.