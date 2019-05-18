Money News
Libya's NOC chief says instability could lead to 95% oil production loss

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) chief said on Saturday continued instability in Libya could make it lose 95% of its oil production.

“Unfortunately if the situation will continue like this I’m afraid that maybe 95% of production will be lost,” Mustafa Sanalla told reporters in Jeddah ahead of a ministerial panel gathering on Sunday of top OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

Sanalla said an attack had happened near Zella oilfield earlier on Saturday.

Reporting By Dahlia Nehme and Stephen Kalin, Writing By Maha El Dahan

