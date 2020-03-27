Russia says coronavirus crisis cuts global oil demand by up to 20 million bpd

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus have cut oil demand in the United States, Europe and China by around 15-20 million barrels per day, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told RBC TV on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Oil tanker is seen at sunset anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille, France, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo

The coronavirus epidemic has forced govenments around the world to try to curb its spread. Entire countries have been put under lockdown, with travel restrictions hitting fuel demand and leading to the grounding of many airlines.

The impact of the coronavirus crisis has hit oil prices just as they were coming under pressure from the collapse of a producer agreement to limit supply.

They are down nearly two thirds this year following the failure of talks earlier this month between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other leading oil producers including Russia.

Sorokin said that plans by OPEC to crank up its oil production after the talks failed have put additional pressure on the market.

“We have already experienced quite a big shock due to the coronavirus,” he said. “However, we could have avoided additional shocks ... from the OPEC countries’ statement that they are boosting production.”

He said if oil prices were to remain at $25 per barrel for two to three years, this would create “big problems.” He also said that Saudi Arabia had offered to sell its oil at a discount to increase its market share.

Sorokin said Europe has been stocking cheap oil and that storage facilities in the region will be overwhelmed in just over a month. Global oil production is around 100 million barrels per day.

BALANCING ACT

Earlier on Friday, Sorokin had said that a possible decline in oil supply could lead to the global market balancing out in a year or so, while demand, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, should be watched.

Sorokin told Reuters earlier this month that he expected to see the first signs of lower oil production at costly projects worldwide in 4-6 months.

“The market may balance out quite quickly, but not in a month or two; that will still take a year or more,” he told the Valdai discussion forum, an economic conference which was conducted online on Friday.

He also said oil output in the United States, the world’s largest producer, could fall by 1.5 million barrels per day this year with the oil price at $30-$35 per barrel.

Sorokin said on Friday that OPEC and the other countries, a group known as the OPEC+, have still been in contact. He reiterated that OPEC+ cannot reduce oil production alone, hinting that the United States should also joint the cuts.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, also told Reuters earlier on Friday that a new OPEC+ deal to balance oil markets might be possible if other countries join in.