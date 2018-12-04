Russia's Novak says OPEC, other oil producers to discuss Qatar's OPEC exit

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses the media in Moscow, Russia September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other leading oil producers will on Wednesday discuss Qatar’s move to leave the group.

OPEC and other global oil producers are holding meetings in Vienna later this week to decide on future strategies for the oil market. Novak declined to reply to questions about possible production cuts.

Qatar said on Monday it will quit OPEC to focus on gas in a swipe at Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the oil exporting group which is trying to show unity in tackling an oil price slide.