Russia's Novak says oil output cut deal could be extended if needed: TASS
#Money News
November 2, 2017 / 11:20 AM / a day ago

Russia's Novak says oil output cut deal could be extended if needed: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak held talks with Saudi King Salman on Thursday after which he said that a global deal between OPEC and other countries to cut oil output could be extended beyond March 2018 if needed, TASS news agency reported.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a news conference of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/Files

Novak was cited as saying he had discussed the deal with King Salman and that the idea of a possible extension would be discussed at an OPEC meeting in late November though any decision could be taken later.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
