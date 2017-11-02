Russia's Novak says oil output cut deal could be extended if needed: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak held talks with Saudi King Salman on Thursday after which he said that a global deal between OPEC and other countries to cut oil output could be extended beyond March 2018 if needed, TASS news agency reported.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a news conference of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/Files

Novak was cited as saying he had discussed the deal with King Salman and that the idea of a possible extension would be discussed at an OPEC meeting in late November though any decision could be taken later.