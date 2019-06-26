Russia's Putin, Saudi Prince to discuss energy at G20 meeting

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the opening of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will discuss energy issues during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka later this week, a Kremlin aide said on Wednesday.

They will meet just days before the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other leading oil producers, including Russia, convene in Vienna to discuss the future of the global oil production cuts deal, which expires at the end of June.

The Kremlin aide, Yuri Ushakov, also said that Putin and Mohammed bin Salman will discuss the Russian leader’s visit to Saudi Arabia in October.