Saudi oil minister says Saudi Aramco IPO plan firmly on track

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There are no signs that the schedule is slipping for a planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday, adding that the IPO will happen in the second half of 2018.

The announcement about the company’s IPO will be made “in due course”, he said while taking part in a panel discussion of an energy forum in Moscow.

He also said that he now saw fewer differences between Russia’s and Saudi Arabia’s objectives in the Middle East.