FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 18, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Russia's Novak says oil at $70-80 per barrel is temporary and sanctions driven

1 Min Read

GORKY, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that oil prices of between $70 and $80 per barrel were only temporary and were driven by sanctions, adding that the long-term price would stand at around $50 per barrel.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak waits before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

He said the $50 per barrel forecast was based on estimates by analysts and oil companies.

Novak said he expected Russia’s oil production in 2018 to total 553 million tonnes (11.105 million barrels per day), and that production would rise to 570 million tonnes in 2021.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.