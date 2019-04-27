Russia's Putin says it is unlikely OPEC will quit oil cut deal

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he has not heard any signals from members of OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) about possibly leaving the deal on curbing oil output, adding this was unlikely.

Putin told a press briefing that the deal is effective until the end of June and that he hoped Saudi Arabia, the OPEC kingpin, will not have to raise its oil production to offset possible exports curbs from Iran due to the U.S. sanctions.