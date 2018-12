FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies led by Russia are discussing the idea of cutting oil output next year by reverting to production quotas agreed in 2016, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Wednesday,

citing an OPEC source.

The move would mean reducing oil production by more than 1 million barrels per day.