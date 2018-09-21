OPEC, non-OPEC states study new oil output boost as Iranian supply falls: source

ALGIERS (Reuters) - OPEC and non-OPEC countries are discussing the possibility of raising output by 500,000 barrels per day to counter falling supply from Iran due to U.S. sanctions, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

A man fixes a sign with OPEC's logo next to its headquarters' entrance before a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/Files

OPEC and its non-OPEC allies will gather in Algeria over the weekend to review compliance with existing production cuts.

Three OPEC and non-OPEC sources told Reuters on Friday latest data has shown that OPEC and its allies supplied less oil in August to world markets than they did in July because of a drop in Iranian exports.